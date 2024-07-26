ADVERTISEMENT

Train services restored after landslip, tree fall in Dudhsagar-Sonalium, Londa-Tinaighat sections

Published - July 26, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Following landslip in the Dudhsagar-Sonalium section and trees falling on the railway track in the Londa-Tinaighat section affecting power supply, train services were affected during the early hours of Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after immediate clearance of railway tracks and restoration work, train services have resumed.

Following the landslip, the services of Train Nos 17310, 17419, 17309, 12780 and 17321 were affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately after an alert sent around midnight, relief material were sent and restoration works were taking up. Water and light refreshment were arranged for all passengers on the stranded trains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior Officers, led by General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K.S. Jain and Principal Heads of the departments concerned, monitored the situation closely, even as Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Harsh Khare rushed to the spot to supervise relief works.

Through coordinated efforts, railway personnel were able to clear the rubble from the landslip between Dudhsagar and Sonalium and also, cleared fallen trees between Londa and Tinaighat.

Subsequently, after certification of the tracks as safe at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, normal train services resumed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US