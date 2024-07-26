GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Train services restored after landslip, tree fall in Dudhsagar-Sonalium, Londa-Tinaighat sections

Published - July 26, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Following landslip in the Dudhsagar-Sonalium section and trees falling on the railway track in the Londa-Tinaighat section affecting power supply, train services were affected during the early hours of Friday.

However, after immediate clearance of railway tracks and restoration work, train services have resumed.

Following the landslip, the services of Train Nos 17310, 17419, 17309, 12780 and 17321 were affected.

Immediately after an alert sent around midnight, relief material were sent and restoration works were taking up. Water and light refreshment were arranged for all passengers on the stranded trains.

Senior Officers, led by General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K.S. Jain and Principal Heads of the departments concerned, monitored the situation closely, even as Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Harsh Khare rushed to the spot to supervise relief works.

Through coordinated efforts, railway personnel were able to clear the rubble from the landslip between Dudhsagar and Sonalium and also, cleared fallen trees between Londa and Tinaighat.

Subsequently, after certification of the tracks as safe at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, normal train services resumed.

