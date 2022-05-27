Train services extended, coaches augmented

South Western Railway will extend the services of Train No 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special till the end of July this year.

The service of Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special, which was notified earlier to run from Vijayapura till May 31, will be extended further till July 31.

The service of Train No 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special, which was notified earlier to run from Mangaluru Junction till June 1, will be extended further till August 1.

There will be no change in timings, stoppages, composition and days of service of these trains.

There will be a temporary augmentation of coaches on the following trains by the East Coast Railway to clear extra rush of passengers, as follows: Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Superfast Express will be augmented temporarily with one additional AC-3 tier coach effective from June 5 to June 26 from Bhubaneswar.

Train No 12846 Bengaluru Cantonment-Bhubaneswar Weekly Superfast Express will be augmented temporarily with one additional AC-3 tier coach effective from June 6 to June 27 from Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train No 22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Weekly Garibrath Express will be augmented temporarily with one additional AC-3 tier coach effective from June 3 to June 24 from Puri.

Train No 22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Weekly Garibrath Express will be augmented temporarily with one additional AC-3 tier coach effective from June 4 to June 25 from Yesvantpur.