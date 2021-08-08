Train services between Vijayanagar and Mysuru Road stations suspended on August 11 and 12

08 August 2021 14:06 IST

The BMRCL is suspending services between these stations to facilitate safety inspection of the extended Namma Metro line on Mysuru Road from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will suspend train services between Vijayanagar and Mysuru Road station on August 11 and 12 to facilitate safety inspection of the extended Namma Metro line on Mysuru Road from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

However, the train services will be available between Vijayanagar and Baiyappanahalli on both the days from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Services on the entire purple line will be resumed on August 13 th morning .

Advertising

Advertising

A release from the BMRCL states that scheduled train services will be operated as usual on August 11 and 12.