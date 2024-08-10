ADVERTISEMENT

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru hit again due to landslips

Published - August 10, 2024 09:57 am IST - Shivamogga:

Landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur buried the tracks, affecting the train movement; hundreds stranded

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru were hit on August 10, 2024, due to landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur in Sakaleshpur taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga:

ADVERTISEMENT

Trains travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been stuck between Sakaleshpur and Alur since Friday, August 9, 2204 night due to landslips on the stretch.

Landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur buried the tracks, affecting the train movement. Hundreds of passengers have been stranded. They have requested that the railway officials make alternative arrangements for their travel. The railway staff have begun the work to clear the debris.

The movement of trains on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru resumed on August 8 after the tracks between Sakaleshpur – Subrahmanya Road, that were affected by landslips were cleared.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US