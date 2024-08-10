Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru hit again due to landslips

Shivamogga:

ADVERTISEMENT

Trains travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been stuck between Sakaleshpur and Alur since Friday, August 9, 2204 night due to landslips on the stretch.

Landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur buried the tracks, affecting the train movement. Hundreds of passengers have been stranded. They have requested that the railway officials make alternative arrangements for their travel. The railway staff have begun the work to clear the debris.

The movement of trains on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru resumed on August 8 after the tracks between Sakaleshpur – Subrahmanya Road, that were affected by landslips were cleared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.