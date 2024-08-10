GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru hit again due to landslips

Landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur buried the tracks, affecting the train movement; hundreds stranded

Published - August 10, 2024 09:57 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
Movement of trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru were hit on August 10, 2024, due to landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur in Sakaleshpur taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga:

Trains travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been stuck between Sakaleshpur and Alur since Friday, August 9, 2204 night due to landslips on the stretch.

Landslips between Ballupete and Sakaleshpur buried the tracks, affecting the train movement. Hundreds of passengers have been stranded. They have requested that the railway officials make alternative arrangements for their travel. The railway staff have begun the work to clear the debris.

The movement of trains on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru resumed on August 8 after the tracks between Sakaleshpur – Subrahmanya Road, that were affected by landslips were cleared.

