Karnataka

Train service to Renigunta increased

more-in

The South Western Railway has announced increase in the frequency of the Shivamogga-Renigunta-Shivamogga tatkal train (no. 06223/06224), that was running once a week, to bi-weekly service from January 9.

The direct train service between Shivamogga and Renigunta had commenced on November 10. There was a demand from the people of Malnad region who visit Tirupati, the pilgrim centre near Renigunta, to enhance the frequency of the train.

In a press release, South Western Railway said that the train will run with existing timings, composition and stoppages from both ends on every Wednesday and Thursday from January 9, 2020 to August 20, 2020.

The train will have a composition of one AC 2-tier coach, one AC 3-tier coach, seven second class sleeper coaches, three second class general coaches and two second class luggage-cum brake-van.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 6:46:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/train-service-to-renigunta-increased/article30471790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY