Train service to Renigunta increased

The South Western Railway has announced increase in the frequency of the Shivamogga-Renigunta-Shivamogga tatkal train (no. 06223/06224), that was running once a week, to bi-weekly service from January 9.
The direct train service between Shivamogga and Renigunta had commenced on November 10. There was a demand from the people of Malnad region who visit Tirupati, the pilgrim centre near Renigunta, to enhance the frequency of the train.
In a press release, South Western Railway said that the train will run with existing timings, composition and stoppages from both ends on every Wednesday and Thursday from January 9, 2020 to August 20, 2020.
The train will have a composition of one AC 2-tier coach, one AC 3-tier coach, seven second class sleeper coaches, three second class general coaches and two second class luggage-cum brake-van.
