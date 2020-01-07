Train service cancelled partially

Due to operational constraints and low patronage between Mysuru -Ashokapuram-Mysuru, South Western Railway has decided to partially cancel Train No.17325/17326 Belagavi-Ashokapuram-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express between Mysuru-Ashokapuram-Mysuru with effect from January 13.

Train No. 17326 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will originate from Mysuru as per the existing scheduled time of 5.50 a.m. and Train No.17325 Belagavi-Mysuru Vishwamanava Express will short terminate at Mysuru, according to a press release.