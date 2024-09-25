Train schedules disrupted after derailment near Vijayapura in north Karnataka

SWR has changed the schedule of some trains following a derailment near Vijayapura district in north Karnataka at night on September 24.

Train no. Hotgi/EBCN, operated by locomotives 49481 and 49488, derailed between Lachyan and Tadwal in the Gadag - Hotgi section of the Huballi - Solapur line. The trailing locomotive, 49488, derailed at km 257/200 at a speed of 12 kmph due to track settlement, as it approached Bridge No. 91, an important structure over the Bheema river.

As a result, both the Down and Up lines have been closed until further notice.

Train services in the affected area have been disrupted.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 07322 Dharwad - Solapur, Journey commenced on 24.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Solapur.

Train No. 11306 Hosapete - Vijayapura, Journey commenced on 25.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Solapur.

Train No. 17030 Hyderabad - Vijayapura, Journey commenced on 24.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Solapur and Vijayapura.

Train No. 07321 Solapur - Dharwad, Journey commenced on 25.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Solapur and Vijayapura & Short originated from Vijayapura.

Train No. 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Hosapete, Journey commenced on 24.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Solapur and Hosapete.

Train No. 11140 Hosapte - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 will be partially cancelled between Hosapete and Solapur.

Train No. 17307 Mysuru - Bagalkot, Journey commenced on 24.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Solapur and Bagalkot.

Train No. 17308 Bagalkot - Mysuru, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Bagalkot and Solapur.

Train No. 16535 Mysuru - Pandharpur, Journey commenced on 24.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Pandharpur.

Train No. 16536 Pandharpur - Mysuru, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Pandharpur and Vijayapura.

Train No. 07663 Vijayapura- Raichur, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is partially cancelled between Vijayapura and Solapur, and will short originate from Solapur.

Trains cancelled

Train No. 11305 Solapur – Hosapete, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is cancelled.

Train No. 11306 Hosapete - Solapur, Journey commencing on 26.09.2024 is cancelled.

Train No. 07664 Raichur - Vijayapura, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is cancelled.

Train No. 17029 Vijayapura - Hyderabad, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is cancelled.

Train No. 07331 Solapur – SSS Hubballi, Journey commencing on 25.09.2024 is cancelled.

Trains diverted

Train No. 16218 Sainagar Shirdi Terminus – Mysuru Express journey commenced from Sainagar Shirdi Terminus on 24.09.2024 is diverted via Hotgi, Wadi, Guntakal and Ballari.

Train No. 17319 SSS Hubballi – Hyderabad Express journey commenced from SSS Hubballi on 24.09.2024 is diverted via Gadag, Ballari, Guntakal bypass, Raichur, Wadi and further continues its normal route, skipping stoppages at Indi Road, Hotgi, Guruvayur, Kalaburgi and Shantipur Jn.

SWR officials are assessing the situation and working to restore normal operations as swiftly and safely as possible.

Catering arrangements are done at Vijayapura railway station for around 1,000 passengers of train no 17319.

For stranded passengers of Train No. 16535, six buses have been arranged.

For passengers of Train No. 17319, three buses have been arranged at Vijayapura.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to Manjunath Kanamadi, CPRO, SWR, Hubballi.

