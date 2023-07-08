ADVERTISEMENT

Train passenger injured in stone-pelting

July 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sumithra Maruti suffered injuries in the stone-pelting at Kalaburagi-Bidar passenger train on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman passenger suffered injuries on her neck when a miscreant hurled a stone at the Kalaburagi-Bidar passenger train on Saturday noon.

The injured was identified as Sumithra Maruti, ASHA worker and native of Bidar district. The incident took place when the train departed from Kalaburagi railway station and crossed Taj Sultanpur.

The passengers complained that stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Kalaburagi-Bidar passenger train at the same spot even earlier.

