Train passenger injured in stone-pelting

A woman passenger suffered injuries on her neck when a miscreant hurled a stone at the Kalaburagi-Bidar passenger train on Saturday noon.
The injured was identified as Sumithra Maruti, ASHA worker and native of Bidar district. The incident took place when the train departed from Kalaburagi railway station and crossed Taj Sultanpur.
The passengers complained that stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Kalaburagi-Bidar passenger train at the same spot even earlier.
