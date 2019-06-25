Train operations resume from Mysuru

Train passengers heaved a sigh of relief as the services, which had been affected for over a week with complete and partial cancellation of trains because of technical works at Mysuru railway station, resumed as usual from Monday.

Normal operations of all scheduled trains commenced as scheduled after the interlocking, civil engineering, signalling and other technical works were completed.

Necessary works

All 30 trains to Bengaluru had been cancelled, causing great inconvenience to commuters. However, all civil engineering, telecommunication and related works had become inevitable in the interest of passengers.

Many other trains too had been cancelled and some of them partially cancelled since June 16 to make way for the works. The Mysuru Railway division had announced the decision in advance, seeking the cooperation of the travelling public.

With the completion of all works, platforms 5 and 6 will now be receiving and despatching trains, easing pressure on platforms 1 to 4. The works had cost the Railways around ₹10.6 crore, sources in the Railways said.

However, Chennai Superfast train, which departs Mysuru at 4.45 a.m., departed from Pandavapura instead of Mysuru as per the earlier arrangement. This train will henceforth depart from Mysuru as scheduled. “All eight reserved passengers of the train were taken in a bus to Pandavapura from Mysuru to help them board,” the sources said, and added that this train was partially cancelled till June 24.

With the commencement of normal train services, almost all trains saw a rush of passengers since morning, especially on the Bengaluru sector.

Road widened

Meanwhile, the road leading to the city railway station had been widened and asphalted. The 20-meter width road (with median) matching the width of JLB Road that joins the main gate facilitates free movement of traffic, especially during peak hours. The work on the expansion of parking lot is under way.