Train officers on handling electronic evidence, HC tells trial courts and police

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the trial courts and the State Police Department to conduct training for their officers on receiving, handling, storage and preservation, and use of electronic evidence.

A Division Bench comprising Suraj Govindaraj and Justice G. Basavaraja issued the direction after noticing that it could not view a CD, containing video evidence in a murder case, as it was not properly maintained in the court records.

The principal district judges concerned will have to provide storage boxes or containers, CDs, DVDs, pen drives etc., which are anti-static anti-magnetic for storing electronic devices so that data stored in such devices are not lost till the trial in the criminal cases reaches the logic end, the Bench said.

Also, the Bench directed the trial courts and the police to scrupulously follow the guidelines issued by the High Court in 2018 on the manner in which the electronic evidence will have to be handled, collected, and preserved.