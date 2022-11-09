Train officers on handling electronic evidence, HC tells trial courts and police

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 09, 2022 01:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the trial courts and the State Police Department to conduct training for their officers on receiving, handling, storage and preservation, and use of electronic evidence.

A Division Bench comprising Suraj Govindaraj and Justice G. Basavaraja issued the direction after noticing that it could not view a CD, containing video evidence in a murder case, as it was not properly maintained in the court records.

The principal district judges concerned will have to provide storage boxes or containers, CDs, DVDs, pen drives etc., which are anti-static anti-magnetic for storing electronic devices so that data stored in such devices are not lost till the trial in the criminal cases reaches the logic end, the Bench said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Bench directed the trial courts and the police to scrupulously follow the guidelines issued by the High Court in 2018 on the manner in which the electronic evidence will have to be handled, collected, and preserved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
police
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app