Train from Delhi to Karnataka for stranded Kannadigas soon

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has announced that Kannadigas stranded in northern parts of the country such as Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab will soon be able to take a train back home from the national capital

In a press release, the Minister said that trains would be operated in one or two days, and that he had instructed officials from respective States to coordinate with each other and facilitate the process. The release stated that permission had been given to many Kannadigas stranded in Delhi and other areas who want to return to Karnataka in their own vehicles. Two repatriate flights will be operated from West Asian countries to evacuate stranded Kannadigas. The first flight will land at Mangaluru International Airport on May 12 and another at Kempegowda International Airport, the schedule of which yet to be fixed.