Karnataka

Train diverted

South Western Railway has diverted Train No 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru Bi-Weekly Express commencing journey from Ajmer on Friday to run via Mahesana Junction, Viramgam Junction and Ahmedabad Junction instead of Mahesana Junction and Ahmedabad Junction.


