  ’Train derailment’ tests efficacy of railway disaster management plan

May 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway, in association with the National Disaster Response Force, tested their preparedness to handle any emergency by conducting a full-scale drill in the Harihar railway station limits on Friday.

The exercise also helped test various safety-related practices evolved as part of rescue and relief operation to reduce or avoid potential loss of human lives and property by assuring prompt and appropriate assistance in the event of a rail disaster.

The authorities simulated a disaster and two general passenger coaches 01435 and 14242 of a special train going from Ariskere to Haveri ’derailed’ at 10.15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately on receiving the information the railway staff rushed to the accident site to carry out relief and rescue operations as per standard protocols. The NDRF team led by Senthil Kumar, Assistant Commandant, and comprising 23 personnel, the SDRF team led by S.N. Kiran Kumar, a team from the district fire brigade led by Somashekar, District Fire Officer, and others reached the site within 20 minutes of receiving the information.

A team of doctors and nursing staff from Railway Hospital along with ambulances were at the spot to provide first aid and assist in rescuing 22 passengers trapped in the two coaches.

But the authorities reported ‘’2 fatalities’ while ‘’10 others received serious injuries’’.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division and other senior officials oversaw the ‘’rescue operation’’ from the Control Office at Mysuru.

The ‘’rescue operation’’ lasted about 110 minutes and was completed by 11.50 a.m. E. Vijaya, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, along with Neeraj Bapna, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, and other senior officials from the section also reached the spot and oversaw the operations.

Explaining the significance of such exercise Ms. Agarwal said it helps imbibe the protocol entailed during an actual event and would go a long way in improving the preparedness to deal with as well as in preventing disasters due to human factor.

She said a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan is in place to deal with accidents and a robust mechanism for establishing coordination with the various civil authorities is the focal point of it.

‘’The mock exercises of this nature have always proved to be the right tool to test preparedness against any eventuality and also a learning process for improving the preparedness’’, she added.

The Railway Protection Force, representatives of the civil administration, Government Railway Police and Civil Police took part in the exercise.