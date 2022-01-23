Train coaches de-reserved

Mysuru

23 January 2022 21:53 IST

The railway authorities have de-reserved some of the coaches on important trains for commuters travelling from Mysuru to different destinations due to the rise in demand.

The number of such unreserved coaches have been increased for train number 12610 Chennai Express departing from Mysuru, for 12609 Mysuru Express departing from Chennai, on train numbers 16236/16235 Tuticorin Express from Tuticorin to Mysuru and back.

Advertising

Advertising

A release said the unreserved coaches have also been increased on Tirupati Express from Chamarajanagar to Tirupati and for the return journey to Chamarajanagar as also on the Renigunta Express from Mysuru to Renigunta and for the return journey to Mysuru.

The second class seating coaches have been de-reserved and this has come into effect from January 21 and is facilitating the public to travel with unreserved tickets subject to adhering to COVID-19 and railway norms, the release added.