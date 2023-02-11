‘Train 18’ innovator tells students to nurture their dreams

February 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Sudhanshu Mani, the man who led the team of engineers that designed Train 18 or ‘Vande Bharat’ train, on Saturday called upon the students at the packed convocation hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here to nurture a dream and never let their dream die since opportunities will come their way for realising what they had pictured in their lives.

“Dream big. Live your dream. Let your dream linger. Opportunities will come to you one day like how we dreamt a high-speed train that later became a reality,” Mr. Mani said, in his talk at the launch of ‘Illuminate’, a joint initiative of L and T Technology Services and The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru for nurturing excellence in engineering.

Addressing the students, Mr. Mani, who chronicled the journey of Vande Bharat Express at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, said vision, leadership, will, determination, planning, and resources are key for achieving a challenging mission like ‘Vande Bharat’. “One must love their organisation, their people and what they do. Our primary resource is human resource. If required, plan and manufacture love. Empathy and openness, shunning all protocols and barriers, can do wonders,” Mr. Mani said, while recalling how the staff worked relentlessly like a one family for achieving a dream mission.

A high-speed train that was visualised was realised in a span of 18 months. So, the message is clear - not to stop dreaming, he said.

“We are proud of what we have done with the team work – a train that runs at a speed of 180 kmph. There has been nearly four years of trouble-free service of Train 18 (except one case in September last year). The train has broken all speed records. That’s the success of the train that was unveiled in October 2018 and inaugurated in 2019,” recounted Mr. Mani, while passionately narrating the train’s beginning.

The railway engineer told the students not to stop making attempts despite failures. “Don’t rest until you realise something you wanted to achieve. Don’t pretend that you know which you don’t know. Say I don’t know if you don’t know. Create your own technology,” he advised.

Giving a detailed account of how the train got its final shape, Mr. Mani said the ICF has the world record of developing 70,000 coaches since its inception and so the mission of designing the Train 18 came to ICF (considering its reputation).

For achieving a project like Train 18, the challenge was to put together a team that is raring to work and accomplish the tasks. Openness and belongingness play a role in accomplishing something. The staff were first taken into confidence before starting the train project. We encouraged the staff and gave a platform for them to excel. A team of women staff incredibly did the fabrication work entirely on their own, he explained.

He said an ecosystem for encouraging innovations; facilitation to convert an idea into a technology for a product or service or any solution; the management letting it flourish and a sense of pride at the ownership. This would make us truly Aatmanirbhar, Mr. Mani concluded.

This was followed by a talk by Mylswamy Anndurai, former ISRO scientist, who is popularly known as ‘Moon Man of India’. He spoke on ISRO’s missions to Moon and Mars and added that India has expanded its space expertise by launching satellites of other countries and training over 30 countries for their space missions.

A panel discussion – Driven by Purpose, powered by Technology - followed next in which Mr. Mani and Mr. Annadurai answered questions posed by students and others.