Traffic snarls at T.C. Palya and Byatarayanapura due to weekend rush 

November 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

With a large number of people travelling out of the city and the deployment of additional buses to cater to the festival rush, traffic snarls were reported in many parts of the city on Friday, ahead of Deepavali.

Vivek Kumar, a resident of Malleshpalya, who was driving to T.C. Palya was stuck for over two hours in traffic. “I left home at 5 p.m. and I reached my destination only at 8 p.m. I was carrying a cake for a birthday party, and it was half-melted by the time I reached. Even with prior planning, it is difficult to reach anywhere in the city on time as most people do not follow traffic rules and that leads to unnecessary snarls,” Mr. Kumar complained.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bengaluru, M.N. Anucheth, there was traffic congestion at T.C. Palya and Byatarayanapura Satellite bus stop as additional buses were deployed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to help people reach their hometowns.

“Other than that, there were no major traffic complaints from anywhere except for a little increase in outgoing traffic. Even in places like Electronics city and Hebbal, the traffic flow was better than previous days,” Mr. Anucheth said.

Some minor traffic snarls were also reported in Vasanthnagar, Ballari Road (up to Mehkri Circle), parts of Tumakuru Road, and Mysuru Road.

