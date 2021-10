Mysuru

13 October 2021 20:12 IST

Traffic restrictions will be in place around Mysuru palace from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 15, Vijayadashami.

Movement of all types of vehicles barring vehicles carrying VIPs and VVIPs and security personnel has been banned on the roads around the palace. Parking of vehicles will also not be allowed.

