Traffic restrictions for PM’s visit to Mysuru

April 08, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The City police has imposed restrictions on movement of traffic between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mysuru-Hunsur road and certain other roads in the vicinity on Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

With Mr. Modi set to participate in an event to commemorate 50 years of project Tiger at KSOU convocation hall on Mysuru-Hunsur Road on Sunday, the oolice has prohibited traffic movement on the road between Atal Behari Vajpayee Circle and Field Marshal Cariappa Circle between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m..

Similiarly, traffic movement has been banned between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday between Field Marshal Cariappa Circle and Ramaswamy Circle on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, between Arch Gate near DC Office and Ekalvaya Circle on Krishnaraja Boulevard and between MUDA junction and Kautilya Circle on Radhakrishna Marg.

Alternative route

Vehicles plying on Mysuru-Hunsur road can alternatively can turn right or left at Atal Behari Vajpayee Circle and proceed on the Outer Ring Road while vehicles plying on KRS Road will have to turn left at Dasappa Circle and proceed to City Railway Station circle and proceed onto Irwin Road.

Vehicles plying on Bogadi Road should take a right at Dr. Padma Circle and proceed onto Kantharaj Urs Road.

KSRTC buses

The KSRTC rural buses arriving and leaving the city from Madikeri and Hassan via Hunsur road will have to take alternative routes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The buses arriving will take a left on Hunsur road at Atal Behari Vajpayee Circle and proceed on the Outer Ring Road to Royal Inn Junction and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda junction, where they will take a right to proceed to Tipu Circle and Fountain Circle before reaching the suburban bus stand through Guest House North Gate and Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road.

The KSRTC buses leaving the city will proceed on Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ayurvedic Circle, J K Grounds junction, City Railway Station Circle and Dasappa Circle before taking a right turn on KRS Road and pass through VV Puram junction and reach Royal Inn junction before taking left on Outer Ring Road and reach Atal Behari Circle before turning left and proceeding on the Hunsur road.