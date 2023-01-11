ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions draws flak

January 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

While the district administration is busy making last minute preparations for the inaugural event of 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Hubballi on Thursday, some of the opposition leaders have taken exception to the restrictions on vehicular movement on account of Prime Minister's visit for the inauguration.

The Hindu Bureau

While the district administration is busy making preparations for the inaugural event of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Hubballi on Thursday, a few have taken exception to the restrictions on vehicular movement on account of Prime Minister’s visit for the inauguration.

The Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad has issued an order restricting movement of vehicles on some road stretches in Hubballi for six hours each on Wednesday and also on Thursday. Vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes.

Congress leaders like Rajat Ullagaddimath have questioned the rationale behind imposing restrictions on vehicular movement for 12 hours in total for the ‘two-hour’ programme of the Prime Minister.

He has also taken exception to the circular issued by the Deputy Director of PU Education, directing the principals of PU colleges in Hubballi to send at least 100 students to the inauguration.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday conducted security rehearsal on the route the PM’s convoy would take to reach the venue.

On account of thousands registering for the inaugural event at Railway Ground in Hubballi, the police have also barred entry of long-route buses on certain road stretches in the city. The Police Commissioner said those buses would be diverted to alternate routes to streamline the traffic as thousands of youths would be ferried to the city through various modes of transportation.

Holiday

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has declared holiday for primary and high schools in Hubballi city on Thursday. Earlier, he had declared holidays for four days to 39 educational institutions in Hubballi and Dharwad, from which the administration has borrowed school buses for ferrying participants of youth festival.

