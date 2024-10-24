GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic policeman has a narrow escape

Published - October 24, 2024 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A traffic policeman trying to make a car driver stop in Shivamogga on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga

An on-duty traffic policeman had a narrow escape when he tried to stop a car for document verification in Shivamogga.

The incident occurred at Sahyadri College on Thursday.

Though the car driver slowed the vehicle after he was flagged down, he didn’t stop despite repeated calls to him to halt and at one point increased the speed, forcing the policemen to jump on to the bonnet and clutch it to save himself. The policeman was dragged for several metres and a passerby recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

When The Hindu contacted Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar, he said that the police had registered a first information report in this regard. He identified the car driver as Mithun Jagadale, a cable operator at Hosamane in Bhadravati.

