Traffic policeman crack stolen autorickshaw case during vehicle check

The traffic police, in the last one week, have detected at least four cases of vehicle thefts and fake number plate cases through random checks

Though motorists resent random vehicle checks, traffic policemen continue to crack cases through conventional methods which, according to a senior police officer, also ensures traffic discipline among motorists.

Mahesh Rathod, attached to Rajajinagar traffic station, was assigned duty opposite the Dr. Rajkumar memorial on Wednesday morning. He noticed an autorickshaw parked on the one-way for a long time. Mr. Rathod enquired with people nearby about the driver to move the vehicle, but in vain.

After waiting for some time, he checked the emission certificate and obtained the contact number of the owner. To his shock, the owner told him that his vehicle had been stolen from V.V. Puram last week and he had filed a complaint with the police. Mr. Rathod bought this to the notice of his senior.

The information was crossed checked with the V.V. Puram police for confirmation before summoning the owner of the vehicle.

This is not an isolated case as the traffic police, in the last one week, detected at least four cases of vehicle thefts and fake number plate cases through random checks, a senior police officer said.

However, motorists continue to fret about alleged harassment through random checks at every nook and corner, which, they say, also causes traffic snarls. Responding to them, the Director General and Inspector General of Police issued orders restraining traffic police from stopping vehicles for random checks unless there is visible violation.