Traffic policeman crack stolen autorickshaw case during vehicle check

Though motorists resent random vehicle checks, traffic policemen continue to crack cases through conventional methods which, according to a senior police officer, also ensures traffic discipline among motorists.

Mahesh Rathod, attached to Rajajinagar traffic station, was assigned duty opposite the Dr. Rajkumar memorial on Wednesday morning. He noticed an autorickshaw parked on the one-way for a long time. Mr. Rathod enquired with people nearby about the driver to move the vehicle, but in vain.

After waiting for some time, he checked the emission certificate and obtained the contact number of the owner. To his shock, the owner told him that his vehicle had been stolen from V.V. Puram last week and he had filed a complaint with the police. Mr. Rathod bought this to the notice of his senior.

The information was crossed checked with the V.V. Puram police for confirmation before summoning the owner of the vehicle.

This is not an isolated case as the traffic police, in the last one week, detected at least four cases of vehicle thefts and fake number plate cases through random checks, a senior police officer said.

However, motorists continue to fret about alleged harassment through random checks at every nook and corner, which, they say, also causes traffic snarls. Responding to them, the Director General and Inspector General of Police issued orders restraining traffic police from stopping vehicles for random checks unless there is visible violation.

Previous instances
On July 13, a vehicle was stolen from Jayanagar 5th block and within 40 minutes, the same vehicle met with a minor accident on 24th Main. Jayanagar traffic constables deputed at the junction intervened and upon verifying, found that the vehicle was stolen. The accused managed to flee the scene. The vehicle was later handed over to the Jayanagar police.
On Tuesday, the traffic police caught Syed Aftab, a fabricator by profession, for forging a number plate. He did this to avoid traffic fine and also to default his loan EMI. He was arrested by Subramanayapura police and remanded to 14 days’ custody.
On July 2, the Banaswadi police arrested three drug peddlers during random vehicle check who turned out to be notorious muggers and chain-snatchers.
On June 30, the Kengeri police arrested a 35-year-old bike thief and recovered four stolen bikes worth ₹3.7 lakh from him. Manjunath from Rajarajeshwarinagar was caught by the alert police on Uttarahalli main road when they were checking vehicles and found Manjunath trying to slip away suspiciously.


