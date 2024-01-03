GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic policeman chases and nabs chain-snatcher

January 03, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift action, a traffic policeman on duty chased and caught an autorickshaw driver and his associate while they were trying to flee after snatching a gold chain from a woman on the busy Magadi road on Monday.

The victim was walking when the accused snatched her chain and tried to flee. The woman raised an alarm seeking help from passers-by.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramachandra and woman police constable Sandhya, attached to Magadi road traffic station, were on duty when they heard passers-by raising an alarm pointing towards the autorickshaw.

Mr. Ramachandra chased the autorickshaw, confronted the driver, dragged him out, and recovered the chain. The entire incident was caught on his body camera which went viral on social media after city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda shared it.

The accused, Vijay, 26, and his associate Senthil, 42, was handed over to the Magadi Road police.

