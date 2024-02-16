GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic police track down accused of hit and run case through his yellow t-shirt

February 16, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basavanagudi traffic police managed to crack a hit-and-run case and arrested a 25-year-old salesman of a khadi store through the colour of the t-shirt he was wearing at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the accused Venu Shankarappa was rashly riding a motorcycle and collided with an autorickshaw driver in Gavipuram extension in Hanumanthanagar in the wee hours of February 12. The accused sped away after the victim, identified as Ramesh, 48, was killed on the spot.

The Basavanagudi traffic police conducted a spot inspection and gathered CCTV camera footage from near the accident spot and found that the accused was wearing a yellow t-shirt. Armed with the piece of evidence, the police analysed around 70 CCTV camera footages along the direction in which the accused had sped away before zeroing in on Venu Shankarappa two days later.

The police said the accused confessed that he was hurrying home when the incident occurred. He was booked under hit and run charges along with rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence, Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Traffic, said .

