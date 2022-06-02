Traffic police seek public help to track fancy registration number plates

The traffic police have launched a drive to penalise motorists riding with fancy and distorted number plates and has sought the help of the public to enforce the rules .

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), said fancy number plates with logos and names other than the specified design is illegal and will be dealt with seriously, and added that the traffic police have already launched drives to identify such vehicles through enforcement cameras, digital FTVR (field traffic violation report) and spot fines.

For effective enforcement of the rules, the public should join hands and inform the traffic police about such vehicles through the public-eye app, he added.

People who come across vehicles having fancy and distorted registrations plates with logos and names, designations on the number plates, can click pictures and upload them on the traffic police’s Facebook page @bangaloretrafficpolice, Twitter account @blrcitytraffic, WhatsApp on 9480801800, or via email - bangaloretrafficpolice@gmail.com or tmcbtp@gmail.com. The information shared will be kept confidential, Mr. Gowda said .