Traffic police on a drive to remove footpath encroachment

More than 100 cases registered against vendors, shop owners

The Mysuru City Traffic police has embarked upon an elaborate footpath encroachment clearance drive for the benefit of pedestrians.

The drive, which began after two pedestrians were injured grieviously in a serial accident on New Sayyaji Rao Road on Thursday when they were forced to walk on the road due to encroachment of the footpath, entered the third day on Sunday.

The traffic police cracked the whip on roadside vendors as well as shop owners who had kept their wares on the footpath, hindering the free movement of pedestrians.

During the drive conducted in the limits of all the five traffic police stations in the city – Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Siddhartha Nagar and V.V. Puram – more than 100 cases were registered against vendors and shop owners, besides 50 cases against owners of vehicles for encroachment of the footpaths.

While cases against vendors and shop owners had been booked under Karnataka Police Act, vehicle owners were booked under IMV Act, according a statement by the police.

On Friday, footpath encroachment removal drives were conducted on Vinobha Road, Irwin Road, Santhepet, Krishnaraja Boulevard, Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road and Kalidasa Road. On Saturday, traffic police went around K.R. Circle, M.G. Road, Sawday Road, Ashoka Road, St. Philomena’s Church Circle, Rajendra Nagar Main Road and from Deve Gowda Circle to Vidya Vikas College on Bannur Road removing the footpath encroachments.

The traffic police resumed the drive on Sunday by cracking down upon footpath encroachers on Vinobha Road, Udayaravi Road, Mahadevapura Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Temple Road and Hootagalli junction.

The city police and the civic officials have often taken up such footpath encroachment removal drives, but the vendors would return soon thereafter. But, the city traffic police said the drive will continue till the footpaths provide unhindered movement to pedestrians.

Referring to the injuries to the pedestrians during the serial accident on Thursday, a statement from the police said the pedestrians were unable to walk on the pavement along the road as it was encroached.

The footpath encroachment removal drive comes at a time when the number of roadside vendors had increased in the city, particularly after COVID-19 lockdowns last year and this year.

The MCC, meanwhile, has identified vending zones in different parts of the City under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Identifying areas on New Kantharaj Urs Road near Ballal Circle, in front of the Swimming Pool in Saraswathipuram, Vijaynagar High Tension Line Road near Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bannimantap and near P and T quarters in N.R. Mohalla, the MCC has invited objections, if any, from the publi..