Traffic police fining couple in Mandya inhuman, disgraceful: HDK

The act of Mandya traffic police of punishing a man for a traffic violation when he and his wife were rushing to a hospital for the treatment of their sick child has come under sharp criticism.

The incident took place in a dense-traffic area in Mandya city on Thursday when the couple were forced to alight from the motorcycle and pay up the fine although they pleaded the police that they don’t have the money and to allow them to go to hospital. But the couple’s appeal went unheeded.

Abhishekh of Bookanakere village and his wife were desperate for the treatment of their 7-month-old baby. On seeing him riding the motorcycle without a helmet, an assistant sub-inspector of police on duty stopped him and reportedly took away the bike key.

Abhishekh had no money to pay the fine. As his repeated appeals were ignored, he asked his wife, who was holding the sick child in her arms, to wait for him on the footpath until he arranged the money. He got the money transferred to his account from one of his friends and he got it withdrawn from a nearby ATM. Only after paying the fine did the police allow the couple to leave.

Locals have criticised the traffic police and felt that the couple could have been told to pay up the fine later as the child’s treatment was a priority. They condemned the “inhuman act” of the police.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H..D. Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the Mandya police over the incident.

“The waylaying of the couple and harassing them for fine is condemnable. Such incidents are regularly happening in the State which display lack of humanity. The incident is an example of the failing police system,” he tweeted.

Mr Kumarswamy said, “I was distraught to see the sufferings of the couple in the video. It is a dreadful incident as the police could have allowed the couple to go for the child’s treatment. The police did not show compassion despite the couple’s appeal. The incident has brought disgrace to the Police Department. I can say this government has no humanity.”

He urged the government to act immediately against the police officer over the incident. The Police Department has to introspect and the behaviour of police personnel must change. The higher police officers have to guide their officers. Such incidents should not happen again and the police system has to be “people-friendly”, he suggested.