Traffic police enforce ITMS system to enforce rules in contactless way

December 09, 2022 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to upgrade traffic management and enforce rules among motorists in a contactless manner, the Bengaluru Traffic police launched the Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and installed them at 50 junctions across the city.

This system, according to Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Saleem, enables the traffic police to auto detect traffic violations which include exceeding speed limit, red-light violations, helmet-less riding, driving while using mobile phones, and so on.

The ITMS consists of artificial intelligence and enables solutions with 250 automatic numberplate recognition cameras and 80 red-light violation detection cameras installed at 50 junctions to detect violations.

These cameras automatically detect the violations and generate challans which were sent to the violators via SMS and through post. These cameras record violations round-the-clock and the entire system is completely automated.

With this, the system saves a lot of traffic manpower which can be redeployed for traffic management and traffic regulation to provide better traffic service to the public.

The objective of ITMS is to automatically detect traffic violations in a contactless manner and send auto generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention, Mr. Saleem said.

The IMTS employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically detect different traffic violations.