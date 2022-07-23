Traffic police crack hit-and-run case in Bengaluru

The Wilson Garden police on Saturday arrested a truck driver who was on the run after running over a pedestrian while he was crossing Marigowda Road at night on July 16.

The police recovered the mangled body of the victim on the roadside a few hours later and registered a case of hit and run.

With the help of the physical description and a missing toe and the photograph of the body, the police went around the area and managed identify the deceased as Kumar, a carpenter from a nearby area. The family was contacted and the body was handed over to them after due procedure.

Continuing the investigations, the police analyzed video footage from over 25 CCTV cameras and finally identified the killer vehicle. However, the images were blurry. Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP Traffic, East Division, who supervised the investigation, said with the make of vehicle, they cross checked with the similar vehicle drivers before zeroing in on the accused.

The police arrested the truck driver Ramaswamy and booked him for causing death death due to negligence, rash and negligent driving and seized the vehicle for further investigation.