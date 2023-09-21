HamberMenu
Traffic police clear drain, draw applause from netizens

September 21, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two traffic policemen attached to the K.S. Layout police station on Wednesday night cleared a drain that was clogged after heavy rains, resulting in traffic jam on the busy Sarakki junction.

On noticing the inundation, head constables Sunil and Basavaraj, regulating traffic, called the civic agency for help and alerted Inspector Manjunath R.V.

As there was no immediate response from the civic agencies, the duo began clearing the drain with a lathi and sticks to allow water to flow while stranded commuters recorded the operation on video.

One of the videos was shared widely on social media, and netizens appreciated the work of the constables that resulted in the clearing of traffic.

“It is a part of the job. Policemen on duty have been told to take care of their area to ensure the free flow of traffic, come what may. They have been told to take up immediate relief work without waiting for the others to come to their help,” Mr. Manjunath said.

