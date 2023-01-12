HamberMenu
Traffic police catch four minors doing bike stunts, parents booked

January 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to enforce discipline and stop bikers from performing stunts on the road, the West Division traffic police launched a special drive to keep an eye on violators. On Monday, the police caught four minor boys who were performing stunts on the busy NICE Road and Outer Ring Road.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP, West Traffic Division, said that as the offenders are minors, their parents have been summoned and slapped a fine. Cases under various sections of the Security Act have been booked and their bikes seized.

Performing bike stunts not only amounts to violation of traffic rules and not following road discipline, but also endangers the lives of other road users, a police officer said .

The traffic police have been directed to step up the vigil, especially on the ring roads, NICE Road, flyovers and highways and told to take strict action against offenders.

