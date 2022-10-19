Traffic police book 44 shops for encroaching footpath

ADVERTISEMENT

The East division traffic police on Wednesday launched a special drive and booked 44 cases against shopkeepers and vendors encroaching footpaths.

The violators were produced before the DCP, traffic east division, and released after they furnished a bail bond of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. Repeat offenders will be asked to pay fine for violating the bail bond conditions and cases booked against them under appropriate sections, a senior police officer said.

The drive was launched after the police noticed footpaths especially in the Central Business District areas were encroached by shopkeepers and vendors to keep their wares. This would force the pedestrians to walk on the road.

In many places, even the busy bylanes have been encroached and the motorists have tough time to move on the road, a police officer said. The drive would continue to ensure that the footpaths are clear of encroachment to help pedestrians.