Karnataka

Traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway diverted near Mandya

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 03, 2022 16:54 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 16:54 IST

A stretch of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Mandya continues to remain out of bounds for traffic after it was inundated following the breach of nearby Boodanur lake following heavy rains on Monday night.

The overflowing lake waters flooded the stretch of the highway that is being converted into an 8-lane expressway.

The lake in Mandya taluk reportedly breached on Monday night and flooded the highway. The authorities diverted the traffic after assessing the situation with knee-deep water on the road.

The traffic has been diverted at Mandya and Maddur for the vehicles moving towards Bengaluru and Mysuru respectively as a precautionary measure until water recedes on the highway.

Traffic towards Maddur has been diverted from Mandya via Bharathingar.

Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that buses are plying till Mandya on the main highway and diverted to K.M. Doddi to reach Maddur.

However, by afternoon, Bengaluru-bound buses from Mysuru started plying through Malavalli and reached Maddur to move further to Bengaluru on the highway.

A passenger said he boarded the bus at 11.50 a.m. in Mysuru and was told by the driver that the bus would reach Bengaluru by 4 p.m. since the journey would be longer due to diversion of traffic.

