Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash | Traffic jam at Siddaramotsava, vehicles pile up on national highway

The 75th birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davangere today is expected to see the participation of around 6 lakh people today. File Photo | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

August 03, 2022 11:51 IST

Vehicles line up along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway en route to the Shamanur Palace Ground where Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations are on. | Photo Credit: Girish Pattanashetti

The 75th birthday celebrations of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davanagere has caused a huge traffic congestion within the city

The 75th birthday celebrations of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davanagere has caused huge traffic jams within the city and also on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway with vehicles lining up for kilometres. Apart from the 1,500 buses hired for the event by the organising committee, thousands of vehicles including cars, SUVs, MUVs, mini buses from across the state have reached the city from different directions leading to traffic chaos. Advertisement Advertisement Consequently, vehicles have lined up on the national highway and the police personnel are having a difficult time ensuring vehicular movement within the city. One of the traffic officials told this correspondent that the traffic jam had started as early as 6 a.m. as more and more vehicles began arriving from different routes to the venue. Man dies in road accident Following the death in a road accident of Prakash Badiger from Mudhol taluk, who was travelling to Davanagere to attend the birthday celebrations, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to request people to drive carefully. Although around 200 acres have been earmarked for the parking, it seems inadequate considering the huge number of vehicles moving towards the venue. Meanwhile, people on two wheelers from nearby villages and towns, too, have added to the gridlock. Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the gathering at 1 pm. Massive crowd to attend Expecting a huge crowd of around six lakh, arrangements have been made accordingly at Shamanur Palace Ground off the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway in Davangere. As per the information provided by the organisers, seating arrangements for around 3.5 lakh people have been made. In all 33 LED screens have also been installed in the main pandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.