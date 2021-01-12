Traffic issues, curbing crimes high on agenda, says Mangaluru police chief

New measures he implemented were intended ‘to make city safe for all residents’

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Tuesday said improving the traffic scenario, curbing crimes including drug abuse and making police more people-friendly were on his agenda.

At a “Meet the Press” programme organised by Mangaluru Press Club and Dakshina Kannada District Journalists’ Association here, he said he understands Mangaluru as a sensitive area on the law and order front. During 10 days of his working here, he has been making best efforts to understand the commissionerate, the people and the issues.

His initiative to drive away people creating nuisance in poorly lit public places late in the night; holding a parade of people accused of drug peddling and drug abuse; and beach round-up operations received kudos as well as criticism. The primary intention was to make the city safe to all residents.

The Commissioner said he has taken serious note of the recent attacks on policemen and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators.

Responding to a question regarding traffic police personnel stopping vehicles to check records in the middle of roads, Mr. Kumar said he was considering implementing the Bengaluru and Mysuru models where police use enforcement and hand-held cameras to book cases. This would take time, however, he added promising at no point time there would be any harassment of road users. He would also review the vehicle towing system.

Beach patrolling

Claiming that the recent police operation in beaches around Mangaluru did not result in harassment of innocent people, Mr. Shashi Kumar said he will deploy more personnel at commissionerate stations that have beaches under their jurisdiction to enhance patrolling. Only those who were creating nuisance, including consuming alcohol and smoking, and those present at secluded places late at night in beaches were cautioned and sent home. Families visiting beaches were not troubled.

The police would hold further dialogue with the district administration and the Tourism Department to enhance safety of people in beaches. Installation of CCTVs and illumination were some of the ideas to improve safety at beaches, he added.

Media clinic

Earlier, Mr. Kumar relaunched the media health clinic wherein specialist doctors would be available for media persons once a month at the Patrika Bhavana.

The Journalists’ Association had initiated the idea in April 2019 in collaboration with A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. The facility was extended to the general public from November 2019. However, the clinic was closed during COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, secretary Ibrahim Adkasthala, office-bearer Jitendra Kundeshwara and others were present.