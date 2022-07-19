Traffic head constable in the dock for random check on vehicles

A traffic head constable attached to the HSR Layout station is in the dock for conducting random vehicle checks in Bellandur, violating the order of the State police chief.

A motorist, identified as Rahul Poojary, clicked the pictures of the policeman in action and posted it on the police’s social media account, tagging the DG&IGP and City Police Commissioner with a message stating that vehicles are being stopped even though there are no violations.

Taking serious note of this, City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy directed the Joint Commissioner of Traffic to look into the issue as the policeman was wearing a body camera.

An inquiry initiated by the DCP traffic east found that though the head constable was wearing the body camera, the camera was in off mode and prima facie, it is evident that he was violating the order of the State police head.

A departmental action has been initiated against him and it is reiterated that no one will be stopped for document verification unless there is visible violation, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), said.