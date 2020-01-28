Traffic fines will be increased in phases: Karnataka Minister

Traffic fines, which had been reduced earlier following public pressure, will be increased in phases and brought to the levels suggested under the amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, said Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Monday.

The Minister also said that the department was staring at a decline in income of about ₹3,000 crore owing to the slowdown in the transport industry. However, targets will not be lowered for the department for next year as the sector is expected to recover.

The re-tendering process for procurement of e-buses by State-run transport corporations has seen increased participation. While the first tendering process attracted only one, the latest round attracted four companies, including a Hungary-based one, the Minister said. He also said that 400 electric buses would be taken on lease and an MoU signed. The Hungary-based company has offered buses in the configuration of 30, 40, and 50 seats. He also said that a sum of ₹6,000 per 40-seater bus a day is likely to be arrived at. The fiirm is interested in supplying 2,000 to 3,000 buses.

He said that following the success of the dedicated bus lane in Bengaluru, it is proposed to be introduced in Hubballi-Dharwad.