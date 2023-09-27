Traffic diverted today, tomorrow during Ganesha idol immersion procession in Belagavi

September 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police have placed traffic restrictions to enable smooth movement of Ganesha idols during the immersion procession in the city on Thursday.

On Thursday, the procession will start from Nargundkar Bhave Circle and move through Maruti Galli, Hutatma Chowk, Ramdev Galli, Samadevi Galli, Yendakhuta, College Road, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Ramalingkhind Galli Road, Tilak Chowk, Hemukalani Chowk, Shani Mandir, Kapileshwar RoB and Renuka Hotel Class to end at Kapileshwar Mandir.

Traffic will be diverted from 2 p.m. on Thursday till the end of the procession on Friday afternoon.

Drivers/riders of vehicles proceeding towards Khanapur via College Road via Ashoka Pillar Circle-RTO-Channamma Circle from Sangolli Rayanna Circle will take the Old PB Road to Kolhapur Circle, Y-Junction, Sadashiva Nagar Lakshmi Complex, Visvesvaraya Nagar, Gandhi Circle (Argana Talav), Shaurya Chowk, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Sharqat Park, Globe Theatre Circle and proceed to Khanapur Road.

Vehicles traveling from Jija Mata Circle towards Deshpande Petrol Pump, Nargundkar Bhave Chowk/Kambali Khoot, Pimpal Katta, Patila Galla will be routed directly from Jija Mata Circle via Central Bus Stand/Patson Showroom and Old PB Road.

Vehicles coming from Kahanapur should take the Railway Station Road, Head Post Office Circle from Gogte Circle. Vehicles traveling further will take a left turn at Globe Theatre Circle and proceed towards Sharqat Park, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Shaurya Chowk, Gandhi Circle, Ganesh Mandir, Hindalaga Road, Double Road and join National Highway via Bauxite Road.

Vehicles traveling from Nath Pai Circle via Bank of India, SPM Road through Kapileshwar Flyover Road will join Old PB Road from Bank of India Circle. Vehicles plying through Kapileshwar RoB, Old PB Road, VRL Logistics, Bhatakande School shall use Sambhaji Road and pass through Basaveshwar Circle, Khasbag and Nath Pai Circle.

Vehicles going towards Old PB Road, Yash Hospital, Mahadwar Road, Kapileshwar Mandir will take a left turn near Yash Hospital and proceed to join Old PB Road through VRL Logistics. If there are two carriage-ways in the procession route, one lane and one carriage-way road will be used entirely for the procession.

All heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering the city during this time.