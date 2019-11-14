Traffic diverted for work on road to overbridge in Hubballi

To facilitate the completion of work on the approach road to the rail overbridge at Desai Circle, the Police Commissioner has issued orders diverting traffic on the busy stretch. The order, which came into force at midnight on Tuesday, will be in force for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Swarna Group V.S.V. Prasad, who has been entrusted with the work, said that although not a single paise had been released from the government towards the already completed work, he was taking up the remaining work in the interest of the general public.

Mr. Prasad said that while the total cost of the work was ₹ 5 crore, he had completed most of the work barring asphalting the 250-m approach road. “Four months ago, we submitted bills worth ₹ 3.5 crore to the government. But till date not a single paise has been released,” he said.

He, however, clarified that the reason for not taking up asphalting was continuous rainfall in the region.

As per the Police Commissioner’s order, vehicles coming from Navalgund will have to take a diversion at Sarvodaya Circle or KH Patil Road, Sringar Hotel Cross and join traffic at the RPF Police Station to reach Gadag, Bengaluru, Karwar or Dharwad.

Vehicles going towards Navalgund from Dharwad and Karwar Road will have to take a diversion at Neligen Road, Court Circle, Brindavan Circle, Chitagupi Circle, Gadag Road underpass to reach Sringar Hotel Cross.

This apart, entry for heavy vehicles from Navalgund has been banned between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Heavy vehicles will have to be parked near Oxford College. After 11 p.m., vehicles will be allowed to operate on the Desai Circle Flyover. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Gadag moving towards Navalgund will have to be parked at Onti Hanumappana Gudi between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., after which they will be allowed to use the flyover.