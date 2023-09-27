ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions for Eid Milad

September 27, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Ed-Milad procession in the limits of Ulsoor Gate Traffic Police Station on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a large number of people are expected to gather at YMCA ground, Nrupathunga road. In order to ensure free flow of traffic, the police have announced traffic arrangements as traffic movement in the Central Business District (CBD) is going to be affected.

Motorists have been asked to avoid roads including Nrupatunga road, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Mysuru Road, Nayandahalli junction, KIMKO junction, Bapujinagar, and Market circle.

