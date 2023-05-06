HamberMenu
Traffic diversion on Mysuru-Nanjangud highway

May 06, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic on Mysuru-Nanjangud highway will be diverted from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nanjangud.

Vehicular traffic proceeding to Gundlupet and Kerala on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway will be diverted to Mysuru-T. Narsipura-Santhemarahalli-Chamarajanagar-Terakanambi to reach Gundlupet. Vehicles will also be diverted to T. Narsipura-Santhemarahalli-Chamarajanagar.

Mr. Modi will be addressing a public meeting at Yelachagere Bore in Nanjangud on Sunday.

