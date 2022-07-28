Traffic diversion in Hubballi

To facilitate flyover construction work, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner has issued an order diverting traffic at Hosur Circle in Hubballi from Friday.

Consequently, there will be no entry to Gokul Road from Hosur Circle.

Motorists will have to take the Lakshmi Weigh Bridge, Glass House, Girani Chawl, MT Mill Circle and Vani Vilas Circle route to reach Gokul Road, the Police Commissioner has said in his order.