Traffic diversion announced in view of convention in Belagavi today

October 02, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police will divert traffic in the city on Tuesday, in view of the all-India shepherds convention at the Nehru Stadium.

Restrictions will be in place from 7.30 a.m. till the end of the event.

Public vehicles arriving for the programme from Nippani, Athani, Chikkodi, Sankeshwar, Yamakanamardi and Kakati will take the service road opposite Nisarga Dhaba via National Highway 48 and drop people at Srinagar Garden, Shivbasava Nagar Road, and return to Nisarga Dhaba and KLE Chhatri.

Public vehicles arriving for the programme from Gokak and Kanabargi side will park at S.G. Balekundri Engineering College Grounds, via Kanakadasa Circle and Ashok Nagar.

Vehicles arriving for the event from Bagalkot, Ramdurg and Yaragatti will park at KPTCL parking lot, via Kanakadasa Circle, Ashok Nagar, Shivbasava Nagar and KPTCL Kalyana Mandapam.

Public coming for the meeting from Vengurla, Sawantwadi and Sulga side will park their vehicles on the ground near Nehru Nagar Reddy Bhavan, via Hindalga Forest Naka, Bauxite Road, Hindalga Ganesh Mandir, Gandhi Circle, Point Road and Hanuman Nagar Road.

Vehicles arriving for the programme via Khanapur, Karwar, Haliyal can park at Sardar Maidan.

KSRTC buses travelling to and from Chikkodi, Nippani, Yaragatti, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Gokak will join National Highway 48 through Killa Kere, Ashok Circle, Lakeview Hospital and Kanakadasa Circle.

All KSRTC buses entering Hubballi, Dharwad, Bailhongal, Savadatti, Kittur and Hirebagewadi and other vehicles will pass through Old PB Road, connecting National Highway 48, via Allarwada Service Road.

KSRTC buses going towards Khanapur will go through Central Bus Stand Circle (Market Police Station), Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Channamma Circle and College Road.

Emergency ambulance vehicles arriving at KLE Hospital will be allowed to go through KLE Chhatri and Kanakadasa Circle.

Felicitation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated during the convention.

Founder-president of All India Shepherds India International Association H. Vishwanath announced this in a meeting here on Monday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will also address delegates to the conference, he said.

Before that, he held a meeting with office-bearers of the association to finalise the modalities of the conference.

The meeting decided to submit a memorandum to the Central and State governments to include Kurubas in Karnataka and other synonymous castes in other States in the Scheduled Tribes list.

The other demands include making provisions for insurance coverage for smaller animals and giving the benefit of life and accident insurance to shepherds, promoting wool-based processing industries and entrepreneurship training and providing incentives to wool-based industries.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress leaders Lakshman Rao Chingle, Amrut Chimkod, Panditrao Chidri, community leaders H.M. Revanna and others will be present.