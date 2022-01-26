Traffic disrupted for 12 hours as trucks get stuck on bridge

A freak accident that left two trucks stuck on the Kusmalli Bridge resulted in a traffic jam that lasted nearly 12 hours on the Belagavi-Goa route on Monday night.

Kusmalli Bridge is an old bridge of the British era and the two trucks which came on the opposite direction tried to cross the narrow bridge simultaneously causing the accident.

As the two trucks tried to squeeze through the narrow bridge, they were stuck in the middle leaving vehicles on either side of the bridge stranded for hours together.

After waiting for long, the other vehicle owners were forced totake an alternative route via Khanapur Jamboti Road to Goa and vice-versa. Relief teams reached the spot on Tuesday morning and cleared the route.

Following the accident, questions have also been raised about the safety of travellers on the route as the old bridge is reportedly not strong enough to withstand the heavy traffic.