Karnataka

Traffic controllers, driver booked for misusing fee

The money had been collected from students for bus passes this year

Three traffic controllers and a driver attached to BMTC have been booked for allegedly pocketing ₹2.8 lakh, which they had collected to renew student bus passes this year.

Based on a complaint filed by Shravana Kumar, divisional security inspector, the Upparpet police have registered an FIR against Poorna Chandra, Srinivas Gowda, Ramesh K.T., traffic controllers, and Siddalingaiah, bus driver, charging them under cheating and criminal breach of trust on May 30.

The cheating came to light during the audit where officials at the head office found large-scale discrepancies.

An inquiry has been initiated following which Shravana Kumar and team traced 183 student passes which were renewed but the amount was not deposited.

The accused who were in charge of the renewal of the passes said that the money was paid online. But the vigilance team tracked down the students from various colleges who stated that they had paid the fee in cash at the renewal counters at designated bus stands, the police said.

The police have issued notices to the accused for questioning.

