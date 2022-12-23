ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic constable assaulted by gang in Anekal

December 23, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five people beat up a traffic constable after he reprimanded them for creating a ruckus on the road in an inebriated state in Anekal on Thursday night.

Constable Ranganath was returning from duty when he noticed the gang led by local goon Kishore and his associates drinking on the road after parking their bikes haphazardly.

Mr. Ranganath snapped at them for disrupting traffic movement. Enraged by this, the gang followed him and attacked near a eucalyptus grove near Dinnur. Mr. Ranganath managed to escape and alerted the control room for backup. The police rushed to his help and shifted him to the hospital.

M. Chandrashekhar, Inspector General of Police, (Central Range), said the incident has been taken seriously and the police have been instructed to track down the accused and arrest them.

