ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic congestion on highway as school holidays end

Published - May 26, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The vehicles on NH 75 were stuck in congestion as large number of travellers returned home on Sunday after the summer vacations. Many schools reopen on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The traffic movement on the National Highway 75, which connects Bengaluru and Managaluru, was slow on Sunday, the last day of summer holidays for schools.

As most of the schools would reopen on Monday, a large number of travellers were returning home, causing congestion on the road. Many vehicles were stuck at traffic junctions on the outskirts of Hassan and at toll plazas. They had to wait for a long to cross the toll plazas. Many travellers were heard complaining to the plaza staff about the delay in payment clearance.

The congestion on the highway did impact the movement of vehicles in the city as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US