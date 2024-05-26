Traffic congestion on highway as school holidays end

The traffic movement on the National Highway 75, which connects Bengaluru and Managaluru, was slow on Sunday, the last day of summer holidays for schools.

As most of the schools would reopen on Monday, a large number of travellers were returning home, causing congestion on the road. Many vehicles were stuck at traffic junctions on the outskirts of Hassan and at toll plazas. They had to wait for a long to cross the toll plazas. Many travellers were heard complaining to the plaza staff about the delay in payment clearance.

The congestion on the highway did impact the movement of vehicles in the city as well.

