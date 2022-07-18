Traffic banned near Kodagu DC’s office

Traffic movement on the Madikeri-Mangaluru road passing close to the Deputy Commissioners office of Kodagu, has been banned in view of threat to the retaining wall abutting the road.

Sources in the district administration said that incessant rains have caused slabs to be displaced from their original position and hence there are fears that the wall could cave in or give way. In view of the perceived danger to the retaining wall which is also close to the DC’s office in Madikeri traffic movement on the stretch has been banned by the town police and alternative routes suggested.