Traffic ban on D. Devaraj Urs Road reversed after protest

Published - October 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Police has reversed the ban on entry of vehicles on D. Devaraj Urs Road during the Dasara illumination following a protest by shopkeepers and local residents.

Senior Traffic police officials, who confirmed the reversal of the ban, said vehicles will be allowed as usual from Saturday evening in view of the ‘inconvenience’ cited by the shopkeepers and local residents.

The ban on entry and parking of vehicles on D. Devaraj Urs Road was introduced on Friday on an ‘experimental’ basis. While the authorities intended to facilitate the general public to enjoy the illumination by waking on the street, free from vehicular traffic, the local traders and residents held a demonstration in protest against the ban on entry of vehicles on the street.

The protestors sat on the road on Friday evening, shouting slogans against the authorities for imposing a ban on entry and parking of vehicles.

The shopkeepers complained that the complete ban on entry of vehicles had hit their business hard. The residents said they were unable to reach their homes as the police had placed barricades not only on the main thoroughfare, but also the roads and lanes cutting across it, leaving them virtually stranded.

Though the police tried to convince the protesting traders and residents that the restrictions were aimed to providing the general public an opportunity to view the illuminated street without vehicular movement, the protestors remained unconvinced. The restrictions, the protestors said, were not only affecting their business, but also depriving residents access to their homes.

